Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 1,247 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

