XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 481.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,277 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,655,558 shares of company stock worth $219,678,073. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

