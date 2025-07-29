32,718 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $89,252.41. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,592.33. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $22,462,974.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,089.85. This trade represents a 37.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,708,258 shares of company stock valued at $588,162,906. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Daiwa America upgraded Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $218.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.48. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $226.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

