iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,676,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525,000 shares during the period. iQIYI makes up 1.3% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 597,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,293,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502,154 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of -0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $988.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.