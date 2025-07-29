XTX Topco Ltd Invests $3.72 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 111,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,569,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,791,000 after purchasing an additional 707,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,382 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,075,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,921,000 after purchasing an additional 89,988 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $7,944,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,155,130 shares in the company, valued at $157,188,567.90. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,670,859. This trade represents a 23.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,404 shares of company stock worth $22,639,746. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.