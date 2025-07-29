XTX Topco Ltd Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 172,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of APO opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

