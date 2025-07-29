Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Raised by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1,604.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Cintas by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 28,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Cintas by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 8,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $220.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.76. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.