Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 396.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 38,220.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,317,000 after purchasing an additional 233,694 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cummins by 5,553.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,731,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $371.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.92.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

