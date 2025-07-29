Marshall Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marshall Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 157.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,309,000 after buying an additional 119,621 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,851,000 after buying an additional 94,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,857,000 after buying an additional 95,821 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after buying an additional 220,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after buying an additional 733,309 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $293.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.08 and its 200 day moving average is $262.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $293.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

