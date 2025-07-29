Marshall Investment Management LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Marshall Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,634,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $192.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.99 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

