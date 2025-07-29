XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $298.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.32.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

