Marshall Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 141,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGCV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,569,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.47 million and a PE ratio of 23.69. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

