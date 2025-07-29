Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 46,381 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $120.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

