Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 118.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $157.88 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $160.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.58 billion, a PE ratio of 686.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

