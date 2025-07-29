Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $111.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Piedmont Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Piedmont Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.380-1.440 EPS.
Piedmont Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of Piedmont Realty Trust stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. Piedmont Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $929.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Insider Transactions at Piedmont Realty Trust
In related news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad purchased 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,257.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,257.50. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.
