Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

