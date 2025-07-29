Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,934 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $123.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $69.72 and a 1 year high of $129.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

