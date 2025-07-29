O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.22.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 240 shares in the company, valued at $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 80,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 74,801 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,399.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 650,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 606,690 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 67,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 63,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.01. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $100.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.