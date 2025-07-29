Norden Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in MetLife by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

