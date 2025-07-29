International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.8%

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -48.93%.

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.05 per share, for a total transaction of $342,225.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,280.80. This trade represents a 140.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,360. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

