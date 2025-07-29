Reviewing Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Encore Capital Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova International has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Encore Capital Group and Enova International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group -8.38% 16.18% 2.99% Enova International 8.75% 23.33% 5.23%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Enova International 0 1 5 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Encore Capital Group and Enova International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $62.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.45%. Enova International has a consensus price target of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Encore Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than Enova International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Enova International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Encore Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Enova International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Encore Capital Group and Enova International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group $1.32 billion 0.68 -$139.24 million ($4.89) -7.84 Enova International $2.66 billion 1.00 $209.45 million $9.42 11.12

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group. Encore Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enova International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enova International beats Encore Capital Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the provision of early stage collection, business process outsourcing, and contingent collection services. In addition, the company engages in debt servicing and other portfolio management services to credit originator for non-performing loans. Further, it offers credit management services. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It offers money transfer services. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

