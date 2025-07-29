Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,907,000 after acquiring an additional 340,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,206,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.42.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.38. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

