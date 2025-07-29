FSA Advisors Inc. Buys 4,876 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS NJAN opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.01 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

