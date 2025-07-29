Analyzing Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Chicago Atlantic BDC alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Chicago Atlantic BDC has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic BDC 0 2 0 0 2.00 New Mountain Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chicago Atlantic BDC and New Mountain Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

New Mountain Finance has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Chicago Atlantic BDC.

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Chicago Atlantic BDC pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Mountain Finance pays out 128.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic BDC and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic BDC 4.83% 0.98% 0.94% New Mountain Finance 29.84% 10.57% 4.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chicago Atlantic BDC and New Mountain Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic BDC $23.55 million 9.93 $9.62 million $0.20 51.25 New Mountain Finance $118.17 million 9.63 $113.44 million $1.00 10.55

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic BDC. New Mountain Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Atlantic BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Chicago Atlantic BDC on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic BDC

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc. is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc., formerly known as CHICAGO ATLNTIC, is based in NEW YORK.

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities. In some cases, its investments may also include equity interests. It targets energy, engineering and consulting services, specialty chemicals and materials, trading companies and distributors, commercial printing, diversified support services, education services, environmental and facilities services, office services and supplies, media, distributors, health care services, health care facilities, application software, business services, systems software, federal services, distribution and logistics, interactive home entertainment, telecommunication services, hydroelectric power generation, electric power generation by fossil fuels, electric power generation by nuclear fuels, health care technology, and security and alarm services. The fund seeks to invest in United States of America. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $125 million per transaction. The firm invests through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $200 million. The fund seeks a majority stake in its portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.