Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $313.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.24. The company has a market cap of $516.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.