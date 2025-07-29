Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires 217,508 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,508 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 2.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWY opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

