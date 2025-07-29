FSA Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,807 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 114,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.6%

PMAR opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $42.85.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.