GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 101,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 342,207 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ZD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Ziff Davis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ziff Davis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZD opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Articles

