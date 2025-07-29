Creekside Partners Acquires 286 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Creekside Partners raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.75.

Tesla Stock Up 3.0%

TSLA stock opened at $325.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.04. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 723,119 shares of company stock valued at $247,324,149. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

