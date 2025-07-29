FSA Advisors Inc. Has $601,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after acquiring an additional 673,178 shares during the period. Master S Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,600,000 after acquiring an additional 182,548 shares during the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 2,127,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.