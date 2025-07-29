Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Position Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Douglas Emmett comprises about 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $4,938,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 185.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 400,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 260,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,747,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 153,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

