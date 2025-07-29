Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Paramount Global accounts for 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,202,000. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,586,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after buying an additional 1,119,314 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.