Miller Investment Management LP Lowers Stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF comprises 1.9% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 391.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 118.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $503.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.6069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.