Canopy Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.