NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 871.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,206 shares during the quarter. NMI comprises approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of NMI worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,160,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 70.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after buying an additional 844,037 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 337,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $466,227.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,585.76. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 329,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,651.10. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 55.93%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

