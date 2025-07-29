Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises about 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $48,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 112,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.95. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.90.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

