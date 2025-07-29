Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 11,089 Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 18,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 234.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Amcor by 2,064.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Amcor by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 91.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.51.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

