Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499,597 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Tetra Tech worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 734.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.9%

Tetra Tech stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

