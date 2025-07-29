Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 40,049 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $41,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,713 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,618 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,727,000 after purchasing an additional 489,916 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 463,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 435,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,472,000 after acquiring an additional 406,682 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $340.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $401.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

