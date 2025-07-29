Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $400.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

