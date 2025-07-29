First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.95 (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the bank on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $193.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $2,050.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,955.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,937.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 71.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCNCA

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.