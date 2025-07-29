Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 403,125 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,844,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,125 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.5% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $107,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.5%

FCX stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

