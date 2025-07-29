Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for 1.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.38.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,929.71. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $262.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $285.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

