Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,001 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 56.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Compass Point cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $91.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RLI’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

Insider Activity at RLI

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,817.50. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

