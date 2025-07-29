Peninsula Energ (OTCMKTS:PENMF) & 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Financial Contrast

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peninsula Energ and 5N Plus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peninsula Energ $11.87 million 5.30 -$12.41 million N/A N/A 5N Plus $289.28 million 2.81 $14.67 million $0.24 38.08

5N Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Peninsula Energ.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Peninsula Energ has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peninsula Energ and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peninsula Energ N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus 6.94% 18.49% 6.92%

Summary

5N Plus beats Peninsula Energ on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peninsula Energ

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

