Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) versus Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Marine Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. 75.2% of Marine Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Marine Products pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marine Products pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Shimano pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Products $236.55 million 1.32 $17.85 million $0.40 22.30 Shimano $2.98 billion 4.23 $503.78 million $0.45 31.96

This table compares Marine Products and Shimano”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Products. Marine Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marine Products and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Products 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shimano 0 0 0 0 0.00

Marine Products presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.31%. Given Marine Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Marine Products is more favorable than Shimano.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Products and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Products 6.26% 10.98% 7.98% Shimano 13.34% 7.23% 6.64%

Volatility & Risk

Marine Products has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marine Products beats Shimano on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. It also provides center and dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. The company sells its products to a network of domestic and international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Marine Products Corporation operates as a subsidiary of LOR, Inc.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

