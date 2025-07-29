LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 2.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $139,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

