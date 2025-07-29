Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.43 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $480.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

