Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,375 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 342,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,429,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 113,640 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,859,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,912,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $116.03.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.