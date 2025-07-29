Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Casella Waste Systems worth $31,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 492.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 150,093 shares in the company, valued at $17,888,083.74. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

